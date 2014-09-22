European Commission opens in-depth probe into Liberty Global, De Vijver deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it has opened an in-depth investigation into the acquisition of a controlling stake in De Vijver Media by Liberty Global.

Telenet, majority owned by Liberty Global, said in June it was acquiring a 50 percent stake in De Vijver Media via an acquisition of Sanoma’s shares for 26 million euros ($33.41 million) and an additional cash investment 32 million euros.

Liberty Global controls the Flemish cable operator Telenet, while De Vijver owns the Dutch-language TV channels “Vier” and “Vijf”.

“The Commission has ... concerns that the proposed transaction may lead to shutting out competitors of these companies from the TV sector in Flanders,” the Commission said in a statement, adding that it had until Feb. 5, 2015, to take a final decision.

(This story was officially corrected after the Commission corrects date for review deadline to Feb. 5, 2015)