Telenet says market for Internet, TV tough in first quarter
April 28, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Telenet says market for Internet, TV tough in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet said on Tuesday it had increased the number of mobile clients in the first quarter of the year, but added that tough competition resulted in slower growth of broadband and TV subscribers.

The company, in which U.S. group Liberty Global has a majority stake, kept its outlook for 2015 core profit expansion of about 4 percent, with revenues increasing 4 to 5 percent.

Core profit fell 1 percent in the first quarter to 235 million euros ($255.5 million), just below the 236 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. The decline was the result of a 12.5 million euros one-off gain included in the figures last year.

Earlier this month, Telenet said it would buy KPN’s Belgian business Base for 1.3 billion euros, putting it on a stronger footing to compete with state owned operator Proximus.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

