Telenet third-quarter core profit above expectations
October 23, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Telenet third-quarter core profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian cable operator Telenet on Thursday reported better-than-expected core profit in the third quarter, as it sold more of its higher-priced broadband and TV packages and added more customers to its mobile phone service

Core profit rose 4 percent in the third quarter to 227.3 million euros ($287.24 million), above the 223 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Telenet, in which U.S. group Liberty Global has a 56.8 percent stake, kept its outlook for core profit to grow between 5 and 6 percent in 2014.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

