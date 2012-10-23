FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telenor Q3 results beat forecasts
October 23, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Telenor Q3 results beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor (TEL.OL) reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts on Tuesday.

Telenor, which has over 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 6.1 percent to 8.796 billion crowns ($1.53 billion), beating the average of forecasts for 8.54 billion crowns.

Telenor, which inadvertently released the report ahead of its 0500 GMT release time on Wednesday also slightly lowered its full-year revenue growth guidance to around 4 percent, from a previous target for above 4 percent.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

