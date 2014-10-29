Norway's Telenor third-quarter profit meets forecast, keeps guidance

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations on Wednesday and kept its full-year outlook.

Telenor’s third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose to 10.26 billion Norwegian crowns from 9.62 billion crowns a year ago, roughly in line with a forecast of 10.04 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

The firm repeated its 2014 target of an EBITDA margin above last year’s level of 34.5 percent and low single digit revenue growth.