Telenor says seeks parity with Altimo in Vimpelcom
October 1, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Telenor says seeks parity with Altimo in Vimpelcom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor (TEL.OL) said it had taken delivery of Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris’ 71 million shares in Vimpelcom VIP.N on Monday and suggested Telenor and Altimo should buy shares from investment firm Bertofan to restore ownership parity.

“Telenor proposes that Altimo and Telenor offer to buy the preferred shares held by Bertofan Investments Limited for a full and fair price, and in such proportions as will secure equal ownership positions for Altimo and Telenor after such transaction,” said Telenor spokesman Dag Melgaard.

Telenor raised its Vimpelcom stake to 43 percent in August, becoming Vimpelcom’s largest shareholder, as Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris exercised his option to sell it a 3.5 percent stake.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

