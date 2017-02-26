FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 percent in a year: Barron's
#Big Story 10
February 26, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 6 months ago

Grupo Televisa stock could rise 20 percent in a year: Barron's

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB could surge 20 percent in a year to $30 or more, according to Barron's.

In an article published Sunday, the U.S. business magazine cited a recent positive earnings report and Televisa's "three ways to win" in the Mexican media market, including cable, satellite and broadcast television operations.

The stock traded around $26 as of Friday.

"Grupo Televisa's U.S.-listed shares (ticker: TV)...look undervalued, having sat out the strong rally in most U.S. cable and media stocks in the past year," Barron's wrote.

Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne

