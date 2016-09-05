FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Mexican cable operator to pull plug on 14 Televisa channels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster and content provider Grupo Televisa said on Monday that the country's second-largest cable television company, Megacable, had decided to stop carrying 14 of its channels.

Televisa said it lamented the decision and would do everything it could to get its programing to viewers.

Megacable has a market share in cable of about 35 percent, according to the latest figure from regulator IFT. Televisa is the largest cable TV provider.

"Televisa Network's paid TV signals will be replaced by others that are sure to please our subscribers," Megacable said in an advisory sent to Mexico's stock exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Christine Murray and Natalie Schachar; Editing by Tom Brown

