Mexican cable operator to pull plug on 14 Televisa channels

Yemen's Aden oil refinery resumes operations
Yemen's 150,000 barrels per day Aden oil refinery resumed operations on Sunday after being shut for more than a year as the conflict in the country worsened, an industry official at the refinery said.
MEXICO CITY Mexican broadcaster and content provider Grupo Televisa said on Monday that the country's second-largest cable television company, Megacable, had decided to stop carrying 14 of its channels.
Televisa said it lamented the decision and would do everything it could to get its programing to viewers.
Megacable has a market share in cable of about 35 percent, according to the latest figure from regulator IFT. Televisa is the largest cable TV provider.
"Televisa Network's paid TV signals will be replaced by others that are sure to please our subscribers," Megacable said in an advisory sent to Mexico's stock exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Natalie Schachar; Editing by Tom Brown)
Yemen's 150,000 barrels per day Aden oil refinery resumed operations on Sunday after being shut for more than a year as the conflict in the country worsened, an industry official at the refinery said.
DUBAI Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, has announced a $20 billion project to develop a new district in the city, signaling the emirate plans to keep growing rapidly despite the impact of low oil prices on the region.
CERNOBBIO, Italy The Polish government favors a purchase of UniCredit's Polish lender Bank Pekao by domestic insurer PZU but the price must be fair, the finance minister said on Saturday.