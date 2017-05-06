LOS ANGELES Amazon Studios is ramping up its slate of comedies rooted in real world humor after its success with Emmy-winning series "Transparent," about an elderly patriarch who transitions into a woman.

"I Love Dick," a new show from "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway debuting on May 12 on the streaming platform, follows a failed female director who finds a new outlet for her creativity when she meets a guru named Dick, played by actor Kevin Bacon.

"I like to call it fun-comfortable or vulnerable or fun-vulnerable or funerable," Soloway told Reuters.

"You really root for people that have heart and you have moments where you might shed a tear. That's not wrong to shed a tear during a comedy," she added.

Amazon Studios also just released the third season of its comedy series "Catastrophe," which follows the torrid, messy relationship between an American man and British woman, played by the show's creators, Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan.

"As cameras get better and high definition gets stronger and it's more and more like you're there, shows just have to become realer," Delaney said.

