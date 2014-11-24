Factbox: List of winners at the American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The American Music Awards were given out on Sunday in Los Angeles, with One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer taking the top accolades.

Following is a list of winners grouped by musical genre.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

One Direction

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

5 Seconds of Summer

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Katy Perry featuring Juicy J - “Dark Horse”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Sam Smith

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK

Katy Perry

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK

One Direction

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK

One Direction - “Midnight Memories”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Luke Bryan

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Florida Georgia Line

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Brantley Gilbert - “Just As I Am”

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP

Iggy Azalea

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP

Iggy Azalea - “The New Classic”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

John Legend

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B

Beyonce

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B

Beyonce - “Beyonce”

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Katy Perry

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN

Enrique Iglesias

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Casting Crowns

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC

Calvin Harris

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Frozen