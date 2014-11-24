Factbox: List of winners at the American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The American Music Awards were given out on Sunday in Los Angeles, with One Direction and 5 Seconds of Summer taking the top accolades.
Following is a list of winners grouped by musical genre.
One Direction
5 Seconds of Summer
Katy Perry featuring Juicy J - “Dark Horse”
Sam Smith
Katy Perry
One Direction
One Direction - “Midnight Memories”
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Brantley Gilbert - “Just As I Am”
Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea - “The New Classic”
John Legend
Beyonce
Beyonce - “Beyonce”
Imagine Dragons
Katy Perry
Enrique Iglesias
Casting Crowns
Calvin Harris
Frozen
Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore