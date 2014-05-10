FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Daily Show' comedian Wilmore to replace Colbert on Comedy Central
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
May 10, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

'Daily Show' comedian Wilmore to replace Colbert on Comedy Central

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Larry Wilmore, writer for "The Bernie Mac Show" holds his Outstanding Writing for a comedy series Emmy at the 54th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2002. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comedian Larry Wilmore, currently part of Jon Stewart’s late night “The Daily Show,” will headline his own show that will replace Stephen Colbert’s “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central next year, the network said on Friday.

Wilmore, 52, often billed as “Senior Black Correspondent” on Stewart’s late night satirical news show, will host “The Minority Report with Larry Wilmore,” which will air following “The Daily Show” starting January 2015.

Comedy Central, a unit of Viacom Inc, said in a statement that the show will tackle news and current affairs and feature “a diverse panel of voices currently underrepresented in comedy and television.”

Colbert meanwhile will leave his critically acclaimed Comedy Central gig to replace the retiring David Letterman on CBS’s “Late Show” next year.

Colbert will take on competitors Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” and Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.