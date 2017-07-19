'Game of Thrones' creators to next tackle civil war in alternative America

FILE PHOTO: David Benioff (L) and Dan Weiss, creators and executive producers, arrive for the season premiere of HBO's "Game of Thrones" in San Francisco, California March 23, 2015.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The creators of HBO's hit medieval fantasy "Game of Thrones" have their next show lined for the premium cable network, but this one has no dragons or an undead army of white walkers.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who adapted "Game of Thrones" from George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" books, will write and direct original series "Confederate," HBO said on Wednesday.

The show is set in an alternative reality in a nation where slavery is still legal and southern U.S. states have seceded. HBO said the series "chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War."

It will explore perspectives including freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, journalists and abolitionists on both sides of the divide, HBO said in a statement.

"Confederate" is a world away from the dragons, undead armies and magic in the medieval setting of "Game of Thrones," where warring factions scheme and battle for control over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Benioff and Weiss said they had initially conceived "Confederate" as a feature film but their success with "Game of Thrones" had "convinced us that no one provides a bigger, better storytelling canvas than HBO."

No further details were given on the new show, casting or when it is scheduled to air.

The announcement comes as Benioff and Weiss head into the final season of "Game of Thrones," scheduled to conclude next year. The show's seventh season premiered with record ratings on Sunday, drawing some 16.1 million U.S. viewers, HBO said.