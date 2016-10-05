FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Parker hints at third 'Sex and the City' film
October 5, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Parker hints at third 'Sex and the City' film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 - Actress Sarah Jessica Parker hinted talks were underway for a third 'Sex and the City' movie, while appearing at the premiere of her new television series 'Divorce' on Tuesday.

"I described it as being not on the table but in the warming drawer," Parker said in New York, where she was joined on the blue carpet by former 'Sex and the City' cast mates Cynthia Nixon and Mario Cantone.

'Sex and the City' won eight Golden Globes awards and enthralled millions during its six-season run, which ended in 2004, but later spawned two films in 2008 and 2010.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
