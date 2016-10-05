New film explores fiery rivalry of tennis greats Borg, McEnroe
The heated rivalry between Swede Bjorn Borg and American John McEnroe is the centerpiece of a new film on the famous battles between the tennis greats both on and off the court.
Oct 5 - Actress Sarah Jessica Parker hinted talks were underway for a third 'Sex and the City' movie, while appearing at the premiere of her new television series 'Divorce' on Tuesday.
"I described it as being not on the table but in the warming drawer," Parker said in New York, where she was joined on the blue carpet by former 'Sex and the City' cast mates Cynthia Nixon and Mario Cantone.
'Sex and the City' won eight Golden Globes awards and enthralled millions during its six-season run, which ended in 2004, but later spawned two films in 2008 and 2010.
PARIS/NEW YORK Reality TV star Kim Kardashian returned to New York "badly shaken" on Monday after being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence by masked men who stole some $10 million worth of jewelry.
NEW YORK It has been 150 years since slavery was officially abolished in the United States, but documentary "13th" argues that it is still alive in the form of mass incarceration that disproportionately affects black people.