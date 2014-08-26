Key winners at television's 66th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Reuters) - Following is a list of winners in key categories for the 66th Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, that were handed out in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.
“Breaking Bad”
Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”
“Modern Family”
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”
Allison Janney, “Mom”
“Fargo”
“The Normal Heart”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: His Last Vow”
Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”
“Shark Tank”
“The Amazing Race”
Reporting by Mary Milliken and Ken Wills