FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key winners at television's 66th Primetime Emmy Awards
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 26, 2014 / 3:17 AM / 3 years ago

Key winners at television's 66th Primetime Emmy Awards

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Following is a list of winners in key categories for the 66th Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, that were handed out in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Modern Family”

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Allison Janney, “Mom”

BEST MINISERIES

“Fargo”

BEST TV MOVIE

“The Normal Heart”

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: His Last Vow”

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

“Shark Tank”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”

Reporting by Mary Milliken and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.