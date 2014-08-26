Key winners at television's 66th Primetime Emmy Awards

(Reuters) - Following is a list of winners in key categories for the 66th Emmy Awards, the highest honors in U.S. television, that were handed out in a ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Breaking Bad”

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Modern Family”

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Allison Janney, “Mom”

BEST MINISERIES

“Fargo”

BEST TV MOVIE

“The Normal Heart”

ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock: His Last Vow”

ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR MOVIE

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Coven”

BEST REALITY TV PROGRAM

“Shark Tank”

BEST REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race”