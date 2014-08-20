FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Billy Crystal to commemorate late actor Robin Williams at Emmys
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
August 20, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Billy Crystal to commemorate late actor Robin Williams at Emmys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actor and comedian Robin Williams (L) shares a laugh with actor Billy Crystal on the stage of New York's Radio City Music Hall during HBO's "Comic Relief 8" show, June 14, 1998. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Comedian Billy Crystal will pay tribute to late actor Robin Williams at television’s Primetime Emmy Awards on Aug. 25, the show’s organizers said on Wednesday.

Crystal, 66, who rose to fame in the 1970s comedy circuit that also thrust Williams into the spotlight, will commemorate Williams during the annual awards show’s “In Memoriam” segment, which honors late actors who have influenced television.

Oscar-winning comedic virtuoso Williams, whose madcap style and dramatic versatility made him one of film and television’s top stars, was found dead from an apparent suicide at his home in Northern California last week. He was 63.

Crystal and Williams had starred together in the 1997 comedy “Fathers’ Day” and remained friends. On the day of Williams’ death, Crystal tweeted simply, “No words.”

Don Mischer, executive producer of the awards show, said the memorial segment will also feature a performance by Grammy-winning singer Sara Bareilles.

Late night talk show host Seth Meyers will host the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC. The Emmys recognize the best shows and performances on television.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.