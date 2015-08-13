FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jimmy Fallon extends deal as 'Tonight Show' host through 2021
August 13, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Jimmy Fallon extends deal as 'Tonight Show' host through 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Television show host Jimmy Fallon talks to reporters on the red carpet for the taping of the Mark Twain Prize for Humor ceremony and performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. broadcast television network NBC has locked in comedian Jimmy Fallon as host of “The Tonight Show” for six more years through 2021, NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt said on Thursday.

Fallon, 40, took over NBC’s flagship late night show in February 2014 from Jay Leno, bringing in a younger audience and broadening the scope of the chat show with sketches and celebrity games.

“The Tonight Show” is currently the top-rated late night talk show on U.S. television with an average audience of 3.8 million people. It also has largest share of viewers in the time slot in the 18 to 49 age group most sought by advertisers.

Greenblatt called Fallon “the face of NBC in a lot of ways.”

“‘The Tonight Show’ has always been an institution, but he’s remade it into a destination for the largest audience anywhere in late night,” Greenblatt added in a statement.

Fallon launched his career on the NBC sketch show “Saturday Night Live.”

NBC is a unit of Comcast Corp.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
