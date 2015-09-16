'Friends': The One where Central Perk came to London

LONDON (Reuters) - New York’s “Central Perk” has come to London. The coffee house where the characters of “Friends” would meet has been recreated in the British capital as part of an exhibition showcasing set replicas of the hit television comedy series.

“FriendsFest” will allow fans to immerse themselves among several of the settings made popular by Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe.

A full scale set of Monica’s apartment has been recreated as well as the couches of “Central Perk” cafe, where the characters exchanged amusing stories.

“It felt like coming home ... when I walked in this amazing exhibit,” actor James Michael Tyler, who played Central Perk barista Gunther told Reuters while visiting the exhibition.

“It really is surreal.”

Props from the show are also on display -- including “Pat”, Joey’s dog statue.

“Friends” first aired in 1994 and wrapped 10 years later. The series is still popular today.

Some fans have hoped for a reunion, something cast and crew have said was unlikely to happen.

“They ended it at the right time honestly,” Tyler said.

“Friendsfest”, organized by channel Comedy Central, will run from Wednesday until Sunday at east London’s Boiler House venue.

Those hoping to still get tickets, though, are too late -- they are reported to have sold out within minutes of going on sale last month.