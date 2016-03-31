FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Riley Keough brings 'The Girlfriend Experience' to television
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 31, 2016 / 11:16 PM / a year ago

Riley Keough brings 'The Girlfriend Experience' to television

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh shines a light on the world of transactional relationships in “The Girlfriend Experience,” a limited TV series premiering on US cable network Starz on April 10.

The show follows law student Christine Reade, played by Riley Keough, as she juggles school and life as a high priced escort, providing clients with emotional and sexual relationships.

“I thought it was going to be a lot more taxing emotionally and difficult. But it was actually like very easy because Christine is a very strong, happy - she’s fine with all the things she is doing,” said Keough, who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of the late singer Elvis Presley.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.