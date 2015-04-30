Fonda, Tomlin reunite to play jilted wives in new Netflix comedy

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood actress Jane Fonda reunites with her “Nine to Five” co-star Lily Tomlin in a new Netflix comedy about two jilted wives who have to start life over again in their seventies.

“Grace and Frankie” sees the two main characters forge a relationship after their husbands fall in love with each other.

The show’s debut is timely in the United States, where the Supreme Court this week began hearing arguments in a landmark case that could pave the way to legalizing same-sex marriage nationwide.

“We both have friends that are out and ... are dealing with this issue of same-sex marriage and so it seemed appropriate and timely that our series touches on that,” Fonda said at the show’s premiere on Wednesday night.

“For us it’s about older women and how they handle massive turmoil and chaos and tragedy in a way in their lives when the rug is pulled out from under them ... They think they’ve been broken but they’ve been broken open and a new life looms ahead of them.”

Fonda, 77, and Tomlin, 75, starred alongside singer Dolly Parton in the 1980 hit movie “Nine to Five”.

On Tuesday, the court heard arguments concerning same-sex marriage restrictions imposed in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. Both advocates and opponents rallied outside.

“It’s amazing that we’ve dovetailed so well into the news,” Tomlin said. “I don’t think that anyone planned it.”

The series, which comes from “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman, debuts on Netflix on May 8.