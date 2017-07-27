FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 17 minutes
Fitzgerald's 'Last Tycoon' born again for television
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Healthcare Debate
Vote for 'skinny' bill planned in marathon session
Apple discontinues older iPods
TECHNOLOGY
Apple discontinues older iPods
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
Trump Administration
No changes yet to transgender policy: general
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 27, 2017 / 9:06 PM / in 17 minutes

Fitzgerald's 'Last Tycoon' born again for television

Rollo Ross

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Actor Matthew Bomer from the TV series " The Last Tycoon" attends the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, June 18, 2017.Eric Gaillard

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - F. Scott Fitzgerald never finished his last novel "The Last Tycoon" but that made filming the book for a new television series even more interesting for actors Kelsey Grammer and Lily Collins.

Fitzgerald died in 1940 at the age of 44 before finishing the story about the studio system in the Golden Age of Hollywood. He left notes on where the characters were heading and the completed novel was released posthumously in 1941 by his friend, Edmund Wilson.

"What's fun, I guess, about an unfinished novel is you can get to do what you want to with it. He's laid out a really wonderful blueprint and you get to finish it," said Grammer, who plays Pat Brady, a character based on movie studio boss Louis B. Mayer.

"The Last Tycoon", which was previously adapted for television in 1957 and film in 1976, will air in nine parts on Amazon starting on Friday, July 28.

Collins, who plays Brady's daughter Cecelia, said she enjoyed having the freedom to "take it and run with it and bring about the historical facts of the period but also to bring in our imagination."

Cecelia is trying to break into production in Hollywood, which is still a challenge for women nearly 80 years after Fitzgerald's death.

"Some things have changed but many, many things have not. A lot of the things that we are dealing with on the show are sadly really relevant and fresh today, whether it's the ageism or the sexism or the anti-Semitism and certain aspects of race," said Matt Bomer, who plays Monroe Stahr, a character based on studio chief Irving Thalberg.

Grammer, best known for TV comedies "Cheers" and "Frasier," said the studio battles depicted in Fitzgerald's book also felt close to home.

"I don't think it's very different. I think everybody is a lot more polite now, but I think secretly down, down, deep inside they fight like it's turf war, like it is a war they need to win," he said.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.