David Letterman's final 'Late Show' set for May 20
December 10, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

David Letterman's final 'Late Show' set for May 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Late-night TV talk show host David Letterman is pictured on the balcony at the 2012 Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center in Washington, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Late night U.S. talk show host David Letterman will anchor his final broadcast on May 20 before retiring and handing the reins of the “Late Show” to Stephen Colbert, network CBS Corp said on Wednesday.

The comedian, known for his sardonic wit, announced his retirement in April. CBS has not said when Colbert, the host of Comedy Central’s faux political news show “The Colbert Report,” will begin as “Late Show” host.

Colbert’s final broadcast of “The Colbert Report” is scheduled to air on Dec. 18.

Letterman, 67, began his late night career as the host of NBC’s “Late Night” in 1982. He left that network in 1993 after losing out to Jay Leno to be the host of NBC’s “Tonight Show.”

Letterman’s retirement marks the end of a generational shift in the late night TV landscape as networks look to attract younger audiences.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
