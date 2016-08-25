FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Netflix drug drama 'Narcos' returns for second series
#Entertainment News
August 25, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

Netflix drug drama 'Narcos' returns for second series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc drama "Narcos" returns for a second season next week, continuing the real life story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and his reign over the Medellin cartel.

The dark crime show, which first aired last summer, follows the cartel's cocaine smuggling to the United States in the 1980s. Escobar was killed in 1993.

"Season 2 is the demise, the fall of Pablo Escobar, the collapse of the Medellin cartel and the rise of the successors, the Cali cartel," executive producer Eric Newman said at the season red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

"Narcos" season 2 premieres on Netflix on Sept. 2.

Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Richard Balmforth

