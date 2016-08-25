Dwayne Johnson dethrones Robert Downey Jr. as highest paid actor
NEW YORK Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson topped a Forbes magazine list of the world's highest paid actors on Thursday with an estimated 2016 payday of $64.5 million.
LOS ANGELES Netflix Inc drama "Narcos" returns for a second season next week, continuing the real life story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and his reign over the Medellin cartel.
The dark crime show, which first aired last summer, follows the cartel's cocaine smuggling to the United States in the 1980s. Escobar was killed in 1993.
"Season 2 is the demise, the fall of Pablo Escobar, the collapse of the Medellin cartel and the rise of the successors, the Cali cartel," executive producer Eric Newman said at the season red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
"Narcos" season 2 premieres on Netflix on Sept. 2.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
NEW YORK Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson topped a Forbes magazine list of the world's highest paid actors on Thursday with an estimated 2016 payday of $64.5 million.
BEIJING Wang Jianlin, the billionaire Chinese property tycoon turned entertainment mogul, says his push into movies was entirely accidental.
BRUSSELS Websites such as Google's YouTube, DailyMotion and Pinterest could be required by the European Union to seek licenses or revenue-sharing deals with artists for content that is uploaded by their users.