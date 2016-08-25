LOS ANGELES Netflix Inc drama "Narcos" returns for a second season next week, continuing the real life story of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and his reign over the Medellin cartel.

The dark crime show, which first aired last summer, follows the cartel's cocaine smuggling to the United States in the 1980s. Escobar was killed in 1993.

"Season 2 is the demise, the fall of Pablo Escobar, the collapse of the Medellin cartel and the rise of the successors, the Cali cartel," executive producer Eric Newman said at the season red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

"Narcos" season 2 premieres on Netflix on Sept. 2.

