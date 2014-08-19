Guillermo del Toro's TV thriller 'The Strain' gets second season

Guillermo del Toro, co-creator, executive producer and director of the new drama series "The Strain", participates in a panel discussion during FX Networks portion of the 2014 Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Gory paranormal television thriller “The Strain,” one of the top new series on U.S. cable television, has been renewed for a second 13-episode season, U.S. cable network FX said on Tuesday.

The vampire horror drama from “Pacific Rim” filmmaker Guillermo del Toro debuted last month and has averaged 11 million total viewers, including delayed, online and video on demand viewing, over its first six episodes, FX said.

The series is based on del Toro’s trilogy of books, “The Strain” with author Chuck Hogan, who is also an executive producer along with “Lost” producer Carlton Cuse. It stars Corey Stoll as a New York epidemiologist.

With del Toro as its driving creative force, the series continues a trend of top film talent finding homes on cable television in recent years.