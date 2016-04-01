FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
"The People v. O.J. Simpson" cast fete series finale
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#Entertainment News
March 31, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

"The People v. O.J. Simpson" cast fete series finale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK -  Stars from the FX network series “The People v. O.J. Simpson” took to the red carpet to celebrate the show’s final episode.

    The 10-episode drama series depicts American sportsman O.J. Simpson’s 1994 court trial and acquittal of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman.

    It stars Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, John Travolta as his attorney Robert Shapiro and David Schwimmer as family friend Robert Kardashian.

    “I think it’s more of a dissection of the judicial system in Los Angeles in that time period in history, 1994-95, and the connection that we still have and are dealing with today and not just Los Angeles, but all across America,” Gooding said of the show.

    The series also reflects an unwavering obsession with the so-called “trial of the century” that was broadcast on U.S. television throughout its duration.

    The series’ final installment will air on the U.S. cable channel next Tuesday.

