"The People v. O.J. Simpson" cast fete series finale

NEW YORK - Stars from the FX network series “The People v. O.J. Simpson” took to the red carpet to celebrate the show’s final episode.

The 10-episode drama series depicts American sportsman O.J. Simpson’s 1994 court trial and acquittal of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman.

It stars Cuba Gooding Jr. as Simpson, John Travolta as his attorney Robert Shapiro and David Schwimmer as family friend Robert Kardashian.

“I think it’s more of a dissection of the judicial system in Los Angeles in that time period in history, 1994-95, and the connection that we still have and are dealing with today and not just Los Angeles, but all across America,” Gooding said of the show.

The series also reflects an unwavering obsession with the so-called “trial of the century” that was broadcast on U.S. television throughout its duration.

The series’ final installment will air on the U.S. cable channel next Tuesday.