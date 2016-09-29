FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
All-star cast for new sci-fi series 'Westworld'
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 29, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

All-star cast for new sci-fi series 'Westworld'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An all-star cast, including Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton, come together in television drama "Westworld", an HBO sci-fi thriller series inspired by Michael Crichton's 1973 film.

The 10-episode series, is "set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past ...(and) is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin", according to the cable network.

At the series premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, actress Evan Rachel Wood said the script was "the best writing I've read maybe or that I've been a part of really ever."

The drama kicks off Sunday.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.