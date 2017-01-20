FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Sweden's Telia mulling bid for Danish peer TDC: Dagens Industri
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 20, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 7 months ago

Sweden's Telia mulling bid for Danish peer TDC: Dagens Industri

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Telia (TELIA.ST) is mulling a bid for Denmark's TDC (TDC.CO), Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Copenhagen-listed TDC, with a market capitalization of 30 billion Danish crowns ($4.29 billion), would become the biggest acquisition ever by a listed Swedish company if the deal where to go through, according to the newspaper.

Telia, valued just above four times higher with a market capitalization of 159 billion Swedish crowns ($17.74 billion), would likely have to make a share rights issue to finance the deal, Dagens Industri reports.

Sweden holds a 37 percent stake in Telia and the government's willingness to do a deal is unknown.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.