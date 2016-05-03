Sweden drops bribery probe into Telia Azeri deal: prosecutor

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish prosecutors have dropped an investigation into suspected bribery in a deal by telecom operator Telia in Azerbaijan, the prosecutor in charge of investigations into Telia deals said on Tuesday.

“With the tools we have at our disposal, we can’t prove bribery,” prosecutor Gunnar Stetler told Reuters, adding that even if bribery had been proven, it would not have been possible to prove intent on the part of any Telia officials.

Authorities in Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United States are investigating a Telia deal in Uzbekistan which led to the former CEO stepping down and several top executives and board members leaving the company.

Stetler, who had previously not confirmed an investigation into the Azeri deal was underway, said the investigation over the Uzbekistan deal was now the only one his office was working on in relation to Telia.

News agency TT first reported the news of the dropped investigation.

Last year, TT and a Swedish public service TV investigative program said the company in a 2008 deal appeared to have received licenses and permits to operate in Azerbaijan in exchange for helping the ruling family.

Telia is in the process of selling all its businesses in the region it calls Eurasia, which includes Azerbaijan and some other former Soviet states. It completed the sale of its majority stake in Nepalese operator Ncell last month.