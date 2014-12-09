FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera says won't sue former CEO for 2013
December 9, 2014 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera says won't sue former CEO for 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - TeliaSonera’s board of directors on Tuesday said there were no grounds to sue former Chief Executive Lars Nyberg for damages relating to the company’s 2013 fiscal year.

“There are several ongoing investigations by different authorities in several countries, and the company has the option to sue for events that took place a longer time ago,” it added.

Telia’s CEO and most of the board quit after an earlier internal investigation found it failed to conduct sufficient checks when buying a 3G license in Uzbekistan in 2007.

In a rare move, shareholders at the firm’s annual meeting in April voted against discharging Nyberg from personal liability for the past financial year, meaning the firm could later sue him personally.

“In connection with the Annual General Meeting 2014, the Board of TeliaSonera stated that the company’s transactions in Eurasia have been carried out according to a repeated pattern,” TeliaSonera said in a statement.

“The short period of time - January 2013 - that we have now had to take a stand on must therefore be considered in a larger context,” it added.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik

