TeliaSonera cuts costs, stands by profit target

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - TeliaSonera is cutting costs in the region it calls Eurasia in the face of a worsening economic outlook, its chief financial officer said on Friday, standing by the telecom operator’s forecast of roughly flat core profit this year.

The region, which consists of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Moldova and Nepal, has long been a growth engine for Sweden’s largest carrier and accounted for 20 percent of group sales last year.

But sales in the region dropped for the first time in the fourth quarter as a deteriorating Russian economy weighed. Many of those countries are heavily dependent on Russia for trade, investments and remittances.

“We have already taken measures and will take more measures,” TeliaSonera CFO Christian Luiga said in an interview, adding the measures have included delayed network investments, fewer consultants and savings on marketing.

Since TeliaSonera released its year-end report at the end of January, the overall outlook for the region had deteriorated further, Luiga said.

“I believe it has become somewhat worse,” he said, adding the unfavorable economic situation would probably last some time, but it had a positive longer-term view of the region.

In spite of the current economic woes, these markets should return to growth, thanks to factors such as relatively high population growth and low mobile penetration, Luiga said.

TeliaSonera has forecast 2015 group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) around the same level as in 2014, excluding currency swings, non-recurring items, and company acquisitions and disposals.

“We stand by our outlook for the full year,” Luiga said.

Beyond the recent troubles in Eurasia, TeliaSonera’s business in Spain has long been under pressure in the highly competitive market where it owns the smallest mobile operator Yoigo with a market share of around 7 percent.

Telia tried to sell it last year, but those efforts faltered when France’s Orange made a bid for Spanish peer Jazztel. Both companies had said they were interested in Yoigo.

The European Commission on Thursday suspended its investigation into the planned merger for a second time, saying the firms had not submitted enough information.

Luiga said it was likely the deal would result in remedies, which could possibly benefit Yoigo as it could get access to more Spanish telecom assets.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)