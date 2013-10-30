Teliasonera buys 4G licenses in Finland

A woman walks past TeliaSonera's logo during the company's fourth quarter result presentation January 31, 2013 in this picture provided by Scanpix. REUTERS/Fredrik Sandberg/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Teliasonera has bought 4G licenses in Finland for 41.2 million euros ($567 million) to boost coverage in the country, the company said on Wednesday.

“The new frequencies will enable a significant increase in 4G coverage and constitute an important step in creating Finland’s most extensive mobile broadband network,” Teliasonera said in a statement.

The license auction was held by Finland’s Ministry of Transport and Communications. ($1 = 0.7262 euros)