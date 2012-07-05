FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexican government asks Supreme Court to hear Slim TV case
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 5, 2012 / 12:49 AM / in 5 years

Mexican government asks Supreme Court to hear Slim TV case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mexican telecommunications and retail tycoon Carlos Slim Helu delivers his speech on the impact of new technologies during a lecture organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s communications ministry has asked the Supreme Court to review a legal case that could decide whether or not billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim can enter the lucrative television market, according to a document from the court.

Mexico has barred Slim, the world’s richest man, from TV until his giant home phone business, Mexico’s leading fixed-line phone service provider Telmex TELMEXL.MXTMX.N, gives fair access to rivals.

The court, though, could let Slim proceed if it decides officials forfeited the right to stop him when it mishandled the original, four-year-old Telmex paperwork for a television license.

A document showed the court had received the petition to hear the case but gave no indication of when it could take up the matter.

Telmex was absorbed into mobile phone giant America Movil (AMXL.MX) as Slim consolidated his holdings. America Movil is the largest mobile phone company in Latin America.

Representatives from Telmex were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.