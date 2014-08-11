FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Telstra buys video platform company Ooyala for $270 million
August 11, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Telstra buys video platform company Ooyala for $270 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman uses a Telstra public phone in suburban Sydney, August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s largest telecommunications company Telstra Ltd said on Tuesday it had paid $270 million to buy out Silicon Valley-based video platform company Ooyala as part of a deeper push into digital media.

Telstra already owned 23 percent of Ooyala after investing $61 million over the past two years and will take its stake to 98 percent under the deal, assuming it is approved by U.S. regulators.

Ooyala provides cloud-based personalised video platform services to media companies including ESPN, News Corp and NBC Universal and is forecasting revenues of $65 million in 2014, according to a statement released by Telstra.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Chris Reese

