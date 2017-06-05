FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Telus to invest C$4.2 billion in Alberta through 2020
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 5, 2017 / 3:48 PM / in 2 months

Telus to invest C$4.2 billion in Alberta through 2020

1 Min Read

A woman uses a mobile device while walking past a Telus store in Ottawa February 19, 2014.Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Canada's Telus Corp said it would spend C$4.2 billion ($3.11 billion) on new broadband and wireless infrastructure in Alberta by 2020, as it tries to stay ahead in a highly competitive market.

Telus, which has been attracting more postpaid wireless customers amid heightened competition, said it would invest more than C$900 million this year alone in Alberta.

The company is in a heated battle with Shaw Communications Inc, which has recently beefed up its high-speed internet and cable TV products.

The strong growth for both major Western Canadian companies comes as Alberta recovers from an economic slowdown caused by a prolonged slump in oil prices from late 2014 though early 2016.

Telus said last week it would invest C$4.7 billion in a similar push in British Columbia.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.