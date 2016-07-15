FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Singapore's Temasek invests in firm that delivers internet by light
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 15, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Singapore's Temasek invests in firm that delivers internet by light

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] has invested in pureLiFi, a company working on providing high-speed internet access through light, the technology firm said.

Edinburgh-based pureLiFi said in a statement the funding would support development and commercialization of LiFi, which uses visible light instead of radio frequencies to deliver high-speed wireless data.

It did not specify the value of Temasek's investment and Temasek declined to comment on the amount. The company has raised more than $10 million to date.

Temasek is increasing its investments in the technology sector and trimming financials after the value of its portfolio slumped S$24 billion ($17.9 billion) in the past year, the most since 2009.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.