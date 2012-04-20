Tempur-Pedic shares tumble on unchanged outlook

(Reuters) - Tempur-Pedic International Inc’s (TPX.N) stock lost more than a fifth of its value Friday, after it failed to raise its full-year forecast for the first time in over two years, as the mattress maker waits on a new product line to gain market share.

The company’s 2012 profit forecast of $3.80 to $3.95 per share could miss analysts’ estimates by as much as 17 cents per share.

The company’s shares, which have grown more than three-fold since the start of 2010, were down 22 percent on Friday morning making it one of the biggest percentage losers on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading at $66.12 in the afternoon.

Oppenheimer analyst Joseph Altobello said the company is seeing some near-term headwinds from competition, higher commodity costs and the acceleration of the rollout of Simplicity - its new mattress line, which seeks to offer premium foam mattresses at a lower price point.

“(But) the lack of an upward guidance revision at this point is largely due to the fact that most of its major growth initiatives are slated to begin in earnest in the second quarter,” Altobello wrote in a note to clients.

Simplicity, launched in March, is not expected to contribute materially to earnings until the third quarter, Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas wrote in a client note.

Tempur-Pedic, which competes with Sealy Corp ZZ.N and Select Comfort Corp (SCSS.O), posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday continuing its 3-year streak of topping or meeting estimates.

Earlier this week Select Comfort’s shares also fell, despite posting better-than-expected results, as investors fretted over lower margins.