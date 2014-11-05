Australia's Ten hires Citi advisers as takeover rumors swirl

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian television broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it had hired investment bank Citigroup Inc to assess “a range of potential strategic options”, as media reported it was fielding takeover offers.

In a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange, the struggling network which is backed by some of Australia’s richest people said that after reports of “potential transactions involving the company” it had hired Citi to help look at various strategic options.

“Ten notes that while a number of potential strategic options have been considered to date, there is no guarantee any transaction will eventuate,” it added, without specifying what options it and Citi were considering.

The investment bank appointment is the strongest sign Ten is contemplating its future ownership as it battles years of losses, declining ratings and sinking shares.

Its shares rose 10.5 percent to A$0.24 in early trading, having gained as much as 12 percent. The shares are still some 40 percent off their Feb. 3 close.

In October, the youth-focused channel with the lowest ratings of Australia’s three commercial broadcasters last year, posted a wider-than-expected annual net loss of A$168.32 million ($144.42 million) as revenue declined and costs rose.

On Wednesday the Australian Financial Review reported U.S. cable television giant Discovery Communications Inc and Australian pay television firm Foxtel, which is quarter owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, were considering making a joint bid for Ten.

Murdoch’s son Lachlan is one of Ten’s biggest shareholders, along with mining magnate Gina Rinehart and casino mogul James Packer.