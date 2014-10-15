FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Ten Network posts annual loss, sees small advertising pickup
October 15, 2014 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Ten Network posts annual loss, sees small advertising pickup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Ten Network Holdings Ltd (TEN.AX) posted a wider-than-expected annual net loss on Wednesday as revenue declined and costs increased, but said it expects the advertising market to show “marginal growth” in the current year.

Ten, which had the lowest ratings of Australia’s three metropolitan commercial networks last year, reported a net loss of A$168.32 million versus a net loss of A$285.0 million a year earlier and a consensus forecast for a loss of around A$76 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Byron Kaye

