FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Life-threatening flooding expected over parts of Mexico due to TD Ten: NHC
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 12, 2013 / 11:54 PM / 4 years ago

Life-threatening flooding expected over parts of Mexico due to TD Ten: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical depression (TD) Ten, located about 165 miles east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, is expected to produce isolated amounts of rain in areas of mountainous terrain, likely resulting in life-threatening flash floods and mud slides, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an update.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Gulf of Mexico from Coatzacoalcos to Barra de Nautla, with wind and tropical storm conditions expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by Friday, it said.

Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.