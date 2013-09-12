Life-threatening flooding expected over parts of Mexico due to TD Ten: NHC

(Reuters) - Tropical depression (TD) Ten, located about 165 miles east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, is expected to produce isolated amounts of rain in areas of mountainous terrain, likely resulting in life-threatening flash floods and mud slides, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an update.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Gulf of Mexico from Coatzacoalcos to Barra de Nautla, with wind and tropical storm conditions expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by Friday, it said.