Cybersecurity software maker Tenable CEO steps down
June 9, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

Cybersecurity software maker Tenable CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Privately held cybersecurity software maker Tenable Network Security Inc said its chief executive Ron Gula, who co-founded the company in 2002, has stepped down.

Gula will take on the role of the company’s chairman and will help lead the search for a new chief executive, Tenable said in a statement on Thursday.

Tenable said that the search started a few weeks ago.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company added that co-founders Jack Huffard and Renaud Deraison would lead the company in the interim.

Tenable raised $250 million in venture capital funding last year from a Series B round, which was led by Insight Venture Partners and existing investor Accel.

Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru and Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
