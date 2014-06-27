FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent to buy 20 pct in 58.com for $736 mln
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 27, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Tencent to buy 20 pct in 58.com for $736 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Visitors use their smarts phones underneath the logo of Tencent at the Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest listed tech firm, will buy a 20 percent stake in online classifieds company 58.com Inc for $736 million as the company looks to boost its presence in the e-commerce business.

Tencent, known for its mobile messaging app WeChat, has already spent more than $1.2 billion in areas such as e-commerce, real estate and digital mapping since the beginning of 2014. Its many investments include a March tie-up with JD.com Inc.

The deal will help 58.com Inc, dubbed the Craigslist of China, to draw more traffic by clubbing its services with Tencent’s online sites such as QQ, Weixin, QQ.com, and QQ browser, the companies said on Friday.

58.com’s ADSs, which fell as much as 7 percent in early trade, recovered later to be up 2.6 percent.

Tencent will buy 36.8 million Class A and B ordinary shares of 58.com for $20 per share, which corresponds to $40 per American Depositary Share (ADS).

58.com will use part of the proceeds to buy back about 28 million shares from existing pre-IPO shareholders.

58.com’s shares were trading at $53.60 on the New York Stock Exchange. They have nearly doubled in value since listing in October.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.