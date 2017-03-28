FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Chinese tech giant Tencent signs $4.65 billion loan deal
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 28, 2017 / 2:49 AM / 5 months ago

Chinese tech giant Tencent signs $4.65 billion loan deal

Carol Zhong and Sijia Jiang

2 Min Read

Logo of Tencent is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2017.Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has signed a $4.65 billion loan deal, Basis Point reported, amid a flurry of fund-raising by China's internet giants.

Tencent, which had an original target of about $2 billion for the loan, inked the deal on March 24 following commitments from a dozen banks, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported, citing sources.

The loans for general corporate purposes comprise a $2.79 billion term loan and a $1.86 billion revolving credit. Citigroup was the coordinator, mandated lead arranger and bookrunner of the facility.

Tencent, best known for its WeChat mobile app, has been on an investment drive in a wide array of sectors such as gaming, entertainment, cloud computing and online financing.

It reported net profit of 41.1 billion yuan ($5.97 billion) last year on Wednesday, up 43 percent, on revenue that rose 48 percent to 151.94 billion yuan.

Tencent raised $7.94 billion in two syndicated loans in the past nine months, including $3.5 billion in October to back a deal for a majority stake in Finnish mobile game developer Supercell Oy.

Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reporting by Carol Zhong and Sijia Jiang; Writing by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.