4 months ago
Tencent executive expects WeChat Pay in every shop in China within two years
#Technology News
April 21, 2017 / 9:10 AM / 4 months ago

Tencent executive expects WeChat Pay in every shop in China within two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of Tencent is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2017.Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An executive at Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest social media and online entertainment company, said on Friday he expects its mobile messaging app WeChat to provide electronic payment services in every Chinese shop within two years.

Tencent Vice-President Zhang Ying, who is also General Manager of WeChat Pay, made the comments at an industry conference in Hong Kong.

WeChat has more than 889 million monthly active users, according to Tencent's annual report.

Reporting By Sijia Jiang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

