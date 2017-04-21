Tencent executive expects WeChat Pay in every shop in China within two years

Logo of Tencent is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2017.

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An executive at Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest social media and online entertainment company, said on Friday he expects its mobile messaging app WeChat to provide electronic payment services in every Chinese shop within two years.

Tencent Vice-President Zhang Ying, who is also General Manager of WeChat Pay, made the comments at an industry conference in Hong Kong.

WeChat has more than 889 million monthly active users, according to Tencent's annual report.