FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent second quarter revenue up lower-than-expected 19 percent as gaming growth slows
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 12, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Tencent second quarter revenue up lower-than-expected 19 percent as gaming growth slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A picture illustration shows a WeChat app icon in Beijing, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK), China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm, said second-quarter revenue rose 19 percent, slightly below estimates, as growth at its core gaming business slowed.

Revenue for the quarter ending June rose to 23.43 billion yuan ($3.67 billion), Tencent said in it earnings statement on Wednesday, compared to the 24.12 billion yuan forecast made in a Thomson Reuters Smartestimate poll of 11 analysts.

Revenue at the gaming unit grew 17 percent year-on-year in the quarter, a slowdown from the previous quarter’s 29 percent growth, Tencent said.

Revenue from smartphone games, a priority for the company as the popularity of PC games declines, appeared to be hardest hit, growing at just 11 percent year-on-year compared to 82 percent year-over-year in the previous three months.

Bolstering Tencent’s overall revenue was its online advertising unit, which the company said nearly doubled its quarterly revenue to 4 billion yuan.

Tencent, which operates China’s most popular messaging app WeChat, has recently ramped up online ads, following the lead of U.S. social media peer Facebook Inc (FB.O). Global monthly users of WeChat exceeded 600 million at end-June, the company said.

Tencent’s net income rose 25 percent to 7.31 billion yuan, in line with analyst expectations of 7.32 billion yuan.

Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.