China's Tencent says no spin-off plan for WeChat messaging app
#Technology News
March 17, 2016 / 10:25 AM / in 2 years

China's Tencent says no spin-off plan for WeChat messaging app

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks in front of Tencent headquarters in Shenzhen, China March 15, 2016, before the company announces its annual results on March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) has no plans to spin-off its popular mobile messaging app WeChat, Chief Executive Pony Ma told reporters in Hong Kong on Thursday.

WeChat had 697 million monthly active users at the end of December, Tencent said earlier in its fourth-quarter earnings results.

China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm said revenue rose 45 percent in the fourth quarter, its quickest rate in three years, driven by gaming and online advertising.

Reporting by Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Writing by Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Christopher Cushing

