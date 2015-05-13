FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tencent eyes investing more to build WeChat mobile payment service
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 13, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Tencent eyes investing more to build WeChat mobile payment service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd, China’s biggest social network and online entertainment firm, said on Wednesday it might invest more to build up its WeChat messaging app mobile payment service should the opportunity arise.

In the first quarter there was a drop off in funding of subsidies to promote taxi calling apps, which used WeChat Payment to settle bills and so encouraged new users to sign up to the service, Tencent executives said on a conference call after the company posted its first quarter earnings results.

This led to a drop in sales and marketing expenses in the three months ended March versus the previous year, the company said.

Tencent first-quarter revenues were higher than analysts had forecast, as a drive to sell more advertising on its social networks and entertainment services began to pay off.

Reporting by Paul Carsten, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.