March 14, 2012 / 12:18 PM / 6 years ago

Tenet CFO resigns to take CFO job at Fluor Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) said on Wednesday its chief financial officer, Biggs Porter, will resign effective March 30 to become CFO of Fluor Corp (FLR.N).

Tenet President and Chief Executive Trevor Fetter will act as the company`s chief financial officer on an interim basis until a replacement is found.

Porter had been Tenet’s CFO since June 2006.

The company said Porter will join Fetter today to speak at the Barclays Capital Global Healthcare Conference.

Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

