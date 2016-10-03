WASHINGTON U.S. hospital chain Tenet Healthcare Corp and two of its Atlanta-area units will pay over $513 million to resolve criminal charges and civil claims relating to a scheme to defraud the United States and to pay kickbacks in exchange for patient referrals, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Tenet subsidiaries Atlanta Medical Center Inc and North Fulton Medical Center Inc have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and to pay healthcare kickbacks and bribes in plea agreements that remain subject to court approvals, the department said in a statement.

