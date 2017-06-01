FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tenet Healthcare accelerates deal to rejoin Humana's network
June 1, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 3 months ago

Tenet Healthcare accelerates deal to rejoin Humana's network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) said on Thursday that it had struck a deal to bring its hospitals, outpatient centers and clinics back into health insurer Humana Inc's (HUM.N) network effective today.

Tenet had previously said that its operations would be phased back in network between June and October.

It has been out-of-network for Humana's members since late last year due to failed contract negotiations between the two companies.

Shares of Tenet were up 91 cents, or 5.5 percent, at $17.45 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Andrew Hay

